Delhi Police Special Cell busts interstate drug cartel, 2 arrested

New Delhi [India], July 1 : The Delhi Police Special Cell busted an interstate drug cartel on Friday and arrested two drug traffickers, the police said.

Heroin weighing 1.505 kg and tramadol powder weighing 2.126 kg, worth more than Rs 8 crore, were recovered from them, the police said.

The arrested accused were identified as Dukhan Yadav and Visheshwar Yadav, said the official.

"The South Western Range of Special Cell, Delhi, has busted an inter-state drugs cartel with the arrest of two drug traffickers, namely Dharmender Kumar (Age-26) and Visheshwar Yadav (Age-40), both residents of Chatra, Jharkhand. On search, 1.505 Kg of fine-quality Heroin and 2.216 Kg of Tramadol powder were recovered from their possession," said the Police.

The accused were arrested in the Sarai Kale Khan area of Delhi after the police got specific information about them, said an officer.

"Specific information was received that one Dharmender, r/o Jharkhand, along with another cartel member would come to the Sarai Kale Khan area to deliver a huge consignment of drugs to their associates in Delhi. Immediately, a raiding team was constituted under the overall supervision of DCP/SWR and a trap was laid in the Sarai Kale Khan area. Two persons, namely Dharmender Kumar s/o Dukhan Yadav r/o Chatra, Jharkhand (Age-26) and Visheshwar Yadav s/o Ramesh Yadav r/o Chatra, Jharkhand (Age-40) were apprehended in an unnumbered white Creta Car," said a police officer.

"On preliminary inquiry, the accused, Dharmender and Visheshwar Yadav confessed that they were carrying Heroin and Tramadol with them. After that, 1505 grammes of fine quality Heroin and 2126 grammes of Tramadol powder were recovered from the Creta Car," said the Official.

"Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act was registered at the PS Special Cell in this regard, and an investigation was taken up. Both accused persons were arrested during the investigation in the case," said the Police.

After sustained interrogation, the accused revealed that they had come to Delhi to supply Heroin at the instruction of Dinesh Yadav, the alleged Kingpin of the interstate drug trafficking network. It was further revealed that they are also engaged in Opium cultivation in Jharkhand's Chatra and distributing it to various parts of the country, said the official.

"On sustained interrogation of the accused persons, it came out that they had come to Delhi to supply Heroin at the behest/instructions of one Dinesh Yadav, who is the kingpin of the network. It was further revealed that they are all engaged in opium cultivation in the remote areas of Chatra, Jharkhand. Thereafter, they manufactured Heroin by processing the opium by using chemicals available in local markets. The accused further divulged that the Tramadol powder is added to the Heroin to increase its quantity. After the Heroin is prepared, Dinesh Yadav supplies it to various parts of the country, including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi/NCR with the help of his associates," said an official.

"Both the accused, Dharmender and Visheshwar Yadav, are habitual offenders and have previously been involved in three drug trafficking cases. Further efforts are being made to nab the kingpin, Dinesh Yadav," said the police.

