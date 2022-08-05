Delhi Police To Install Around 1,000 CCTV Cameras As Part Of Independence Day Security

The Delhi Police will install over 1,000 CCTV cameras in and around the historic Red Fort to monitor Independence Day celebrations, officials said on Thursday.A senior police officer said the cameras will be installed by the north, central, and New Delhi districts of the city police and its security unit. They will also help monitor the VVIP route to the monument. According to a document, 80 percent of the CCTV cameras of IP-based-2-megapixel and 20 percent of CCTV cameras of IP-based-4-megapixel would be installed at each and every corner of the venue. These 20 percent CCTV cameras of IP-based-4-megapixel will be installed at strategic locations to be intimated by DCPs concerned at the time of installation, it showed.

The officer further said, "We are trying to make efforts to ensure kite-flying does not take place during the Independence Day celebrations when the prime minister will address the nation from the Mughal-era fort."The Delhi Police has tightened security measures across the capital, intensifying patrolling and conducting anti-sabotage checks, the officials said. Hotels, guest houses, parking lots, and restaurants are being checked, and verification of tenants and servants is being carried out, they said. The police said vehicles are being thoroughly checked and a strict vigil is being maintained. Meetings are also being held with members of MWAs and RWAs. On July 22, the police issued an order prohibiting the flying of aerial objects like paragliders, hand gliders, and hot air balloons, ahead of Independence Day celebrations. This order shall remain in force in the national capital for a period of 26 days from Friday till August 16 for security reasons.