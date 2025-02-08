Delhi poll results: BJP confident with early trends in favour; calls it mandate against Kejriwal

New Delhi, Feb 8 As early trends in the Delhi Assembly elections show the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading, party leaders expressed confidence in securing a decisive victory while crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for the positive momentum.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, reacting to the trends, extended his gratitude to the people of Delhi. "We can see the blessings of the people of Delhi. We are fully confident that the way the people have given their support, the tally will remain the same till the end. With great humbleness, I extend my regards to the people of Delhi for the trends we are witnessing," he said.

BJP candidate from Kalkaji, Ramesh Bidhuri, attributed the trends to public dissatisfaction with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

"This is the mandate of the people regarding Kejriwal's failure and his lies. The false promises he made over the past 10 years have been exposed. That is why the AAP will go, and the BJP will come in Delhi," he remarked.

Ramesh Bidhuri is currently leading in the Kalkaji Constituency, ahead of Delhi Chief Minister Atishi.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia emphasised the trust people have in Prime Minister Modi’s leadership. "The trends have come in, but first and foremost, I express my gratitude to the people of Delhi, who have blessed the BJP. It is now clear that under PM Modi's leadership, there is complete trust in him. PM Modi's guarantee is unmatched anywhere in the country," he stated.

BJP leader Prem Shukla remained optimistic that the party’s lead would only grow stronger. "The results will change, and the final results will be better than the initial trends, there is no doubt about it. The guarantee of development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is well-established, and the people of Delhi trust his policies," he said.

With BJP leaders exuding confidence, all eyes are now on the final results to see if the trends hold in their favour.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor