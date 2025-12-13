Delhi Pollution: 50% Work From Home for Offices, Hybrid Classes for Students Till Class 11

Delhi Directorate of Education has ordered hybrid classes for students up to Class IX and XI across all schools (excluding class 10th), including private schools. The national capital of India is under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 4.

"Accordingly, in an effort to prevent further deterioration of the air quality, the Sub Committee on GRAP hereby decide to invoke all actions under Stage-IV ('Severe +'AQI of Delhi >450) of extant schedule of GRAP (read with paras 6, 7 & 8 below), with immediate effect in right earnest by all the agencies concemed in Delhi-NCR, in addition to the Stage-I, II and III actions already in force," circular issued on Saturday by Delhi government.

"In compliance of the above order, all Heads of Schools of Government, Government Aided, Unaided Recognized Private Schools of DOE, NDMC, MCD and Delhi Cantonment Board are directed to conduct classes in schools for children up to Class IX and XI in a "Hybrid" Mode i.e. both in physical and online mode (wherever online mode is feasible) with immediate effect until further orders," the circular stated further.

"The option to exercise the online mode of education, wherever available, shall vest with the students and their guardians. Further, all Heads of Schools are directed to disseminate this information to the parents and guardians of the students immediately," said the circualr.

Work From Home For Offices

Offices in the city are also forced to give 50% work from home (WFH), including the government. A similar order was issued on November 24, after GRAP-3 measures came into force, but was withdrawn after the measures were revoked later that month.

The AQI in Delhi was recorded at 431 at 4 pm and rose to 441 at 6 pm, reported NDTV. "Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality and in an effort to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region, the CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP decides to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage-IV of the extant GRAP - 'Severe+' Air Quality (DELHI AQI > 450), with immediate effect, in the entire NCR. This is in addition to the actions under Stages I, II & III of extant GRAP already in-force in NCR," the CAQM said in a statement.