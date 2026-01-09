Delhi pollution: CAQM orders closure of 16 industrial units in NCR

New Delhi, Jan 9 The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Friday issued closure directions to 16 industrial units located across the National Capital Region (NCR) after detailed inspections revealed gross and persistent violations, an official said.

Of the 16 industrial units, one is located in Uttar Pradesh (NCR), one in Rajasthan (NCR) and the remaining 14 are in Sonipat district of Haryana, said the official.

The inspections were carried out as part of the Commission’s continuous and intensified enforcement drive to curb air pollution and ensure strict compliance with statutory directions, said a statement issue by an official of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The inspections revealed a range of serious environmental violations, including establishment and operation without obtaining mandatory Consent to Establish (CTE) and Consent to Operate (CTO) as mandated under extant statutes and non-installation or non-functioning of Air Pollution Control Devices (APCDs), the statement said.

The CAQM teams also detected use of unapproved fuel; operation of units during restricted periods under GRAP; non-compliance of diesel generator (DG) sets with prescribed norms and visible smoke and emissions from industrial processes, said the statement.

In several cases, units were found operating in blatant disregard of extant statutes, statutory directions and environmental norms, it said.

The CAQM has taken a serious view of these lapses and directed the immediate closure of the defaulting units until requisite compliance with extant statutes and statutory directions is attained, it said.

The Commission reiterated that non-compliance will not be tolerated and that strict enforcement actions, including closure and other penal actions as per law, shall continue against defaulting industrial units.

All industries operating in the NCR are once again urged to strictly adhere to prescribed environmental norms, ensure proper installation and operation of APCDs and ensure compliance at all times, said the CAQM statement.

