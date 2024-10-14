Delhi Pollution Control Committee Imposes Complete Ban on Firecrackers Until January 2025

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has issued an order imposing a complete ban on the manufacturing, storage, sale, and bursting of all types of firecrackers, including online deliveries, across the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi. The ban will remain in effect until January 1, 2025.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee issued a notification on Monday, October 14, announcing the firecracker ban. The Delhi Police has been instructed to enforce the ban across the National Capital.

Delhi Pollution Control Committee issues an order for a complete ban on all kinds of firecrackers on manufacturing, storage and selling including delivery through online marketing platforms and bursting of all kinds of firecrackers upto 01.01.2025 in the territory of NCT of… pic.twitter.com/wpz1KQt7QG — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2024

Also Read| Union Government Upgrades Security for Cabinet Minister Chirag Paswan with Z-Category Protection.

In accordance with Section 31 (A) of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, and Rule 20 (A) (6) of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) (Union Territories) Rules, 1983, and in light of the urgent need to address rising air pollution in Delhi, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee has issued the following directive: "A complete ban is imposed on the manufacturing, storage, sale (including online deliveries), and bursting of all types of firecrackers within the National Capital Territory of Delhi, effective until January 1, 2025," the statement said.