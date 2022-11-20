Delhi: Pregnant dog beaten to death, case registered against unknown people

In another case of animal cruelty in the national capital, a pregnant stray dog was brutally beaten to death by a group of unidentified men in Delhi's New Friends Colony area, the police said on Sunday.

Officials said that a video of the incident has come to light, and locals of the area in their complaint to police alleged that the accused are students of a nearby college.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against the unidentified persons at NFC Delhi Police station, and a search to nab the accused is on.

"The accused beat up a white street dog at New Friends Colony area with sticks, and later dumped it at an open field," the local people alleged in their complaint to the police.

They also submitted videos of the incident and claimed that the dog was pregnant and died due to the attack. Videos of the incident have also gone viral on social media.

"On the basis of their complaint, a case under section 429, and 34 of IPC and also under section 11(1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act 1960 has been registered," the police said while adding that a probe has been initiated to identify and trace the accused.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor