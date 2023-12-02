Delhi Prisons Department sacks 50 officials over mismatch in biometrics, photographs

New Delhi, Dec 2 The Delhi Prisons Department has terminated the services of 50 officials after the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) found mismatch in their biometric data and photographs during the re-verification process.

The termination notices were issued by Director General (Prisons) Sanjay Beniwal after the DSSB identified these 50 candidates as 'ineligible', an official said. Of them, 39 are posted as warders, nine as assistant superintendents and two as matrons.

These officials will be automatically terminated from service after a month.

"The Prisons Department in association with DSSSB conducted biometric and photograph verification of 477 officials out of which mismatch in biometrics and photograph was reported in case of these 50 officials. All of these officials had joined in the department in 2020 and are under probation," the official added.

They are currently stationed at Tihar, Mandoli, and Rohini prisons.

Sources indicate that some other individuals appeared in the recruitment exam on their behalf.

--IANS

