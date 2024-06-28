Delhi Rains: AAP Govt Calls Emergency Meet Over Waterlogging, Flights Cancelled; Train, Metro Services Affected

The Delhi govt has called an emergency meeting in the wake of the heavy rainfall and waterlogging. All ministers of the Delhi government and officers from the department concerned are expected to attend the meeting. The torrential rain ahead of monsoon in Delhi-NCR that started yesterday, led to widespread waterlogging and severe traffic jams on Friday morning. Several areas of Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram have been experiencing heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning since Thursday.

After the canopy collapse incident at Terminal 1 of Delhi airport, all flight operations from Terminal 1 are suspended till further notice, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said. “Heavy rain in early morning today has resulted in the collapse of the canopy of Delhi Airport Terminal 1. As a result of which flights to & from Terminal 1 have been closed till further notice. Alternate arrangements are being made for the smooth operation of the flights,” read the statement from the ministry.

However, the arrival and departure of flights from Terminal 3 and Terminal 2 are fully operational. On the other hand, the shuttle service from Delhi Aerocity Metro station to Terminal 1- IGI Airport has also been suspended. Apart from that, because of the heavy downpour in the city, entry and exit are closed at Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector – 25 Metro station. Apart from Delhi Metro, the movement of trains was also stopped at the Hazrat Nizamuddin in the morning hours because of waterlogging. Similarly, train movement was also affected at Safdarjung railway station was also stopped due to waterlogging.

