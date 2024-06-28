Delhi Rains: BJP Councillor Ravinder Singh Negi Uses Boat To Travel Across Flood Affected Areas (Watch Video)

In a dramatic display of frustration over the city's waterlogging issues, BJP Councillor Ravinder Singh Negi rowed an inflatable boat through the waterlogged streets of NH9 area. The symbolic protest was aimed at highlighting the alleged negligence of the Delhi Government in preparing for the monsoon season. Visuals captured from the NH9 area showed Negi navigating the flooded streets, emphasizing the dire situation in parts of the city like Vinod Nagar, which he claimed has been completely submerged.

"All PWD drains are overflowing. They didn't get them cleaned ahead of the monsoon. This has led to severe waterlogging," Negi stated. He criticized the Delhi Government for what he described as a failure to conduct necessary pre-monsoon maintenance of the city's drainage system. Negi's protest comes amid widespread reports of waterlogging across Delhi, causing significant disruption to daily life and raising concerns about the city's infrastructure readiness for the rainy season.

Ahead of the official entry of monsoon, several parts of Delhi-NCR witnessed severe rainfall during the wee hours of Friday. Heavy downpours led to Delhi Airport Terminal-1's roof collapse today morning. Delhi has been witnessing heavy rainfall since last night, and people wonder whether the monsoon has arrived in the national capital. The Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday, said that monsoon will arrive in the national capital in two to three days. So far, there has been no official announcement on the arrival of monsoon in Delhi.