Delhi Rains Cause Traffic Snarls Due to Heavy Rainfall and Waterlogging

Parts of the national capital experienced heavy rainfall on Tuesday, resulting in significant waterlogging in key areas and disrupting traffic flow, causing difficulties for commuters reaching their destinations.

According to the Public Works Department (PWD), they received 22 calls related to waterlogging and reported three to four instances of uprooted trees by the afternoon.

The Spicejet airline said all departures and arrivals in Delhi and their consequential flights may get affected due to the bad weather and asked passengers to keep a check on their flight status. In another post, the police said the traffic movement was affected on the Windsor Palace roundabout in front of Ashoka road from C-Hexagon due to damage of sewerage pipeline.

Following the rainfall, several other areas in Delhi, including Sangam Vihar, Devli, Greater Kailash, Kishanganj, Mandoli, the stretch near Civic Centre, and outside Central Secretariat Metro Station, also experienced waterlogging.

The weather office has forecasted rainfall in the next two hours for areas such as Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Mundka, Paschim Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Najafgarh, Dwarka, Akshardham, Vasant Vihar, Mehrauli, Chhatarpur, and Aya Nagar, among others.

