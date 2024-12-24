Delhi Rains: Rainfall Lashes Several Parts of the Capital on Christmas Eve (Watch Video)

December 24, 2024

Rainfall hit several parts of Delhi on Tuesday evening ahead of Christmas Eve. The rain started around 6:15 PM. The temperature dropped to 9.9 degrees Celsius as the sudden downpour brought swift weather changes and caused traffic disruptions on Ring Road near South Extension. A video shared by a news agency showed slow-moving traffic following the rain.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a further drop in temperatures over the next two days due to a western disturbance affecting the region. IMD scientist Naresh Kumar told ANI that the western disturbance, which caused rain in parts of northwest India, including Delhi-NCR, and light to moderate snowfall in higher reaches, was still near Punjab and surrounding areas. He added that the wind flow will be northwesterly, causing a temperature drop of 2°C in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi NCR, and Rajasthan in the next two days. This could lead to a cold wave in parts of Rajasthan and Haryana, with temperatures possibly dropping to 4°C.

Kumar also said a larger active western disturbance is expected to arrive on the night of December 26, which could bring hailstorms and thunderstorms in northwestern and central India, as well as light to moderate snowfall in the Himalayan region on December 27 and 28.

