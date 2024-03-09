Delhi records 10 degrees as minimum temp, AQI poor

New Delhi, March 9 The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature at 10 degrees Celsius, four notches below the seasonal average, the India Meteorological (IMD) Department said.

The IMD predicted that the maximum temperature on Saturday is likely to hover around 27 degrees.

The weather department said that there will be "strong surface winds" during the day.

Meanwhile, the overall air quality AQI across the city fell under the ‘poor' levels on Saturday.

In the Anand Vihar area, at 8 a.m., PM 2.5 levels were recorded to be in the ' poor' category standing at 300 and PM 10 reached 259, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered 'good'; 51 and 100 'satisfactory'; 101 and 200 'moderate'; 201 and 300 'poor'; 301 and 400 'very poor'; and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Dwarka Sector 8 witnessed PM 2.5 levels at 346, and PM 10 was at 318, both in 'very poor' levels.

