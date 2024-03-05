Delhi records 9 degrees as minimum temperature, moderate AQI

New Delhi, March 5 The national capital on Tuesday recorded a minimum temperature of nine degrees Celsius, four notches below the seasonal average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The IMD predicted that the maximum temperature was likely to hover around 25 degrees.

The weather department said that there will be "partly cloudy sky" during the day.

Meanwhile, the overall air quality AQI across the city was under the ‘moderate’ levels on Tuesday.

In the Anand Vihar area, at 8 a.m., PM 2.5 levels were recorded to be in the 'moderate' category standing at 165 and PM 10 reached 155, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered 'good'; 51 and 100 'satisfactory'; 101 and 200 'moderate'; 201 and 300 'poor'; 301 and 400 'very poor'; and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport (T3) recorded PM 2.5 levels at 131 and PM 10 at 119.

However, Dwarka Sector 8 witnessed PM 2.5 levels at 235, and PM 10 was at 205, both in 'poor' levels.

