Delhi records 91 new cases; positivity rate at 0.20 pc, highest since June 18

The national capital reported 91 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 0.20 per cent, which is the highest since June 18.

According to the Delhi government's health bulletin, the total COVID-19 infections in the city rose to 14,42,288 of which 531 are active cases.

As many as 46,193 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in which a positivity rate of 0.20 per cent was observed. Moreover, the cumulative positivity rate reached 4.50 per cent.

The fresh recoveries stood at 100, taking the total recoveries rise to 14,16,656.

The capital city reported no fresh fatalities today. The total death toll remained at 25,101. Moreover, the case fatality rate is at 1.74 per cent.

On June 18 this year, the COVID positivity rate in Delhi was recorded at 0.21 per cent.

On Sunday, Delhi reported 107 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike since June 25, with a positivity rate of 0.17 per cent.

As many as 30,080 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. The cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far are at 2,48,60,295. The total number of containment zones as on date is 163.

With inputs from ANI

