Delhi records coldest day of this season, IMD issues orange alert for next 2-days

The National Capital on Wednesday recorded the coldest day of this season as a cold wave persists in the city, informed India Meteorological Department (IMD) official.

According to IMD officials, Safdarjung and INA recorded the lowest temperature of 4.4 degrees Celsius.

"Cold wave persists in the city, today is the coldest day of this season. Today Safdarjung and INA recorded the lowest temp of 4.4 degrees Celsius. The temperature has been recorded as similar to the cold spell between December 25-27," said IMD Scientist Dr RK Jenamani.

However, in the last 24 hours, no dense fog conditions have been recorded.

"The cold condition will remain in the city for the next 24-48 hours due to the upcoming Western Disturbance (WD)," said IMD Scientist Dr RK Jenamani.

Dr RK Jenamani said that an orange alert has been issued for the next two days.

Early in the morning, a cold wave continued to grip Delhi causing the temperature to dip in the national capital and adjoining areas.

It said, "Cold wave conditions are likely to continue over northwest India during the next three days and the intensity will decrease thereafter."

People in the wee hours were seen huddled around the bonfire.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor