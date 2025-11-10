Delhi Red Fort Blast: Chandni Chowk Market to Be Closed on Tuesday After Deadly Car Explosion

Delhi Red Fort Blast News: The Chandni Chowk market will remain closed on Tuesday following a powerful blast near the Red Fort that killed at least eight people and injured 24 others. Sanjay Bhargaw, president of the Chandni Chowk Traders Association, said traders are fearful after the explosion. He added that the blast was so strong that nearby buildings shook and chaos erupted as people ran for safety.

"The shops in Chandni Chowk will be closed on Tuesday as there is fear among traders after the blast," he said as quoted by PTI.

According to the reports, several traders' associations have called for stronger security measures in crowded commercial areas.

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha said on Monday that a slow-moving vehicle stopped at a red light in the area near Red Fort Metro Station in the national capital, and an explosion occurred in that vehicle, which damaged nearby vehicles. "Today at around 6.52 pm, a slow-moving vehicle stopped at the red light. An explosion happened in that vehicle, and due to the explosion, nearby vehicles were also damaged. All agencies, FSL, NIA, are here... Some people have died, and some have been injured in the incident. The situation is being monitored," he told reporters.

Satish Golcha said Home Minister Amit Shah is being briefed about the situation. "Home Minister has also called us, and information is being shared with him from time to time," he said.

A high alert has been issued across the capital.

