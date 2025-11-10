Delhi Red Fort Blast: PM Modi Condoles Loss of Lives, Reviews Situation with Amit Shah

Delhi Red Fort Blast News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to the families of those killed in a blast near Red Fort Metro station and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. He said he reviewed the situation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the blast in Delhi earlier this evening. May the injured recover at the earliest. Those affected are being assisted by authorities. Reviewed the situation with Home Minister Amit Shah Ji and other officials.@AmitShah — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 10, 2025

According to the reports, six cars, four motorcycles and three e-rickshaws caught fire in the blast. The Delhi Fire Service said they received a call around 6:55 pm and seven fire tenders were rushed to the site. The fire was brought under control by 7:36 pm.

Delhi Police Special Cell and local police have launched a preliminary investigation. The National Security Guard and National Investigation Agency have also been deployed. A high alert has been issued across the capital.