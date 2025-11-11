Delhi Red Fort Car Blast: Suicide Attack Planned After Faridabad Terror Module Was Exposed, Reveals Police Investigations

Over nine people died and 20 others were injured in the Delhi Red Fort car blast that happened on November 10. The first image of Umar Muhammed, the suspected suicide bomber in the Delhi Red Fort blast, was released by the authorities. He owned the white Hyundai i20 car that blasted. The initial investigation of the Delhi Police suggests that the explosion could be a 'Fidayeen' (suicide) attack. Police probe indicates that he planned the suicide attack as soon as he learned that the Faridabad module had been busted, reported ANI. The authorities are conducting a thorough investigation, and the agencies are working on all angles to determine the motive behind the blast.

Umar, a resident of Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, is known to be an associate of Dr. Adeel Ahmad Rather and Dr. Mujammil Shakil — the two doctors who were arrested on Monday in connection with a terror module exposed across Kashmir and Faridabad, Haryana, as reported by NDTV. Umar was reportedly linked to Al-Falah University and is believed to be connected with a Jaish-e-Mohammed-backed terror conspiracy. After learning that his associates Adeel and Mujammil — the latter a former senior resident doctor at Government Medical College (GMC) in Anantnag — had been arrested, Umar fled from Faridabad and made his way to the Red Fort area in the national capital.

Umar parked his car in the parking lot in the Red Fort area. He stayed for 2.5 hours inside it. He was panicked or shocked or was waiting for a command from his handlers. He conspired the planned to attack along with two of his associates, reported India Today. This blast was planned in a panic situation by him following the arrest of his accomplice. Umar placed a detonator in the car and executed the blast. Investigation agencies have confirmed the presence of Ammonium Nitrate Fuel Oil in the car. Ammonium Nitrate Fuel Oil is used to make bombs. The whole incident was planned by them as the blast occurred during rush hour on a street with heavy traffic and a crowd.

The CCTV footage reveals that the car had been parked for nearly three hours near the Sunehri Masjid, close to the Red Fort. The footage reveals that the car entered the parking area at 3:19 pm and left at 6:48 pm, after which the blast took place.