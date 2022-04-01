Delhi reports 131 new COVID-19 cases

Delhi reported 131 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

The active cases in the city stand at 483. A total of 105 COVID patients recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours taking the total number of recovering since the onset of the pandemic to 18,38,465.

Delhi government health bulletin said one death was reported in the last 24 hours and the death toll in the city has gone up to 26,153.

As many as 23,105 samples were tested during the last 24 hours out of which 17,724 were RTPCR and 5,381 were rapid antigen.

The bulletin said 54,767 beneficiaries were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Of these, 27,313 got the first dose and 22,867 the second dose.

In the age group 15 to 17 years, 6,127 children were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. A total of 17,23,668 children have been vaccinated so far.

( With inputs from ANI )

