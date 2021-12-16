Delhi reports 2 new Omicron cases, tally climbs to 10

New Delhi, Dec 16 The national capital on Thursday reported two new cases of the Omicron Covid-19 variant, pushing the total tally to 10, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.

"Delhi now has 10 cases of the Omicron variant. Out of these 10, one has been discharged and nine are still admitted at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital. None of them are in a severe condition," Jain said.

According to the Minister, a total 40 patients having Omicron-like symptoms are currently admitted at the LNJP.

Of the 40, 38 are Covid positive and two are suspected, Jain said, adding that eight more suspected patients were admitted in the hospital on Thursday morning.

The LNJP Hospital has been dedicated for the treatment of Omicron patients.

The Health Minister also informed that the number of dedicated beds at the hospital have been increased to 100 as majority of passengers coming from abroad were being found positive for the virus at the airport.

Jain also announced the installation of a digital x-ray machine at Sardar Patel Hospital earlier in the day.

He said that the advanced machine could carry out the x-ray at least 50 patients in an hour which would help in the early detection of the infection.

As of Thursday, the nationwide tally of Omicron cases stood at 73.

