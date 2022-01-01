Delhi reports 2,716 new COVID cases; highest single-day spike since May

Delhi reported 2,716 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, witnessing its highest single-day spike since May 2021.

As per a bulletin issued by the health department on Saturday, the positivity rate for the day mounted to 3.64 per cent. A total of 74,622 samples were tested during the last 24 hours, up from 73,590 on Friday.

With this, the total tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has gone up to 14,50,927.

During the last 24 hours, 765 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the state to 14,19,459.

One death was recorded during the last 24 hours, taking the death tally in Delhi to 25,108.

There are currently 6,360 active COVID-19 cases in the national capital. Out of these, 3,248 are currently in home isolation.

During the last 24 hours, 1,24,148 COVID-19 vaccination doses were administered, out of which 52,767 people received their first dose while 71,381 received their second dose of the vaccine.

To date, a total of 2,63,64,756 vaccination doses have been administered in the national capital. Out of this, 1,52,22,436 people have received their first dose while 1,11,42,320 people have received the second dose of the vaccine.

Delhi is witnessing a surge in fresh coronavirus infections over the last week following the emergence of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. There are currently 351 Omicron cases in the national capital, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

( With inputs from ANI )

