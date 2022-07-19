Delhi reports 585 new COVID cases in last 24 hours

The national capital reported 585 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours with a case positivity rate of 4.35 per cent, according to a bulletin by Delhi Health Department on Tuesday.

With this, the active cases in the city stand at 2,040 while the national active caseload is 1,44,264.

As many as 429 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries since the onset of the city to 19,16,642.

Two patients succumbed to the virus taking the death toll in the city to 26,296.

Under the vaccination drive which recently crossed the 2 billion mark, 29,661 COVID vaccine shots were jabbed in the last 24 hours. The cumulative doses provided so far rose to 3,54,77,177.

Meanwhile, at the national level, the country on Monday registered a slight dip in the number of COVID-19 cases as 16,935 new infections were recorded, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

On Sunday, India recorded 20,528 Coronavirus infections.

With the new COVID-19 cases, the total number of cases has gone up to 4,37,67,534 including 1,44,264 active cases. The active cases account for 0.33 per cent of the total cases.

Fifty-one fatalities have pushed India's COVID-19 death toll to 5,25,760, the government data added.

The recovery rate is currently at 98.47 per cent as 16,069 fresh recoveries were logged in the last 24 hours thereby taking the total recoveries to 4,30,97,510.

( With inputs from ANI )

