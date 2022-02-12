Delhi reports 920 new COVID-19 infections in last 24 hours

Delhi reported less than 1,000 COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row this year with 920 new infections in the last 24 hours with a case positivity rate of 1.68 per cent, said the Health Department on Saturday.

With this, the total number of active cases stands at 4,331.

As many as 1,388 patients recovered from the disease during this period taking the tally to 18,20,125.

According to the health department, 13 people lost their lives. The death toll in the national capital due to the virus mounted to 26,060.

As many as 54,913 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, of which 46,031 RTPCR tests were conducted and 8,882 rapid anti-gen tests were conducted.

As many as 72,150 people were vaccinated in the city out of which 11,570 people were jabbed with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while 56,144 people were inoculated with the second dose.

According to the department, 4,436 elderly people received the precaution dose during this period while 32,565 youths between 15 to 17 years of age group were jabbed.

A total of 11,09,223 doses of vaccine have been administered to the youth belonging to this category so far.

Meanwhile, as many as 50,407 fresh COVID19 cases were reported in the country, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

With this, the country's active caseload currently stands at 6,10,443 which accounts for 1.43 per cent of total cases.

( With inputs from ANI )

