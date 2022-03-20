Delhi reports 97 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

As many as 97 fresh COVID-19 infections and one death were reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours, the Delhi Health Department informed on Sunday.

The total COVID-19 cases in the city moved up to 18,63,694 including 495 active cases. The positivity rate stands at 0.41 per cent.

The bulletin said 83 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 18,37,149. With one death in the last 24 hours, the death toll has gone up to 26,147.

As many as 23,766 samples were tested during the last 24 hours out of which 17,103 were RTPCR and 6,663 were rapid antigen.

In the ongoing vaccination drive against COVID-19, 40,980 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of these, 18,796 were first dose beneficiaries and 18,531 were second dose beneficiaries. The total number of jabs taking to 3,19,10,718 in the city.

In the age group 15 to 17 years, 6,264 children have been vaccinated in the last 24 hours. A total of 16,42,425 children have been vaccinated so far.

Meanwhile, several countries in the world are witnessing a fresh COVID-19 wave, India continued to witness a declining trend with daily infections dropping below the 2,000 mark on Sunday.

In the last 24 hours, 4,31,973 tests were conducted and 1,761 new cases were found positive across the country. On Saturday, India logged 2,075 fresh infections.

( With inputs from ANI )

