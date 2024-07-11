Delhi residents paying for sins of Kejriwal govt: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi, July 11 Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launched a blistering attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as well as on the AAP government on Thursday and blamed them for pushing the capital into a perennial state of ‘chaos and turmoil.’

“Arvind Kejriwal-led government is to blame for the chaos in the city because of its inept and ineffective governance. People of the city are paying the price for its faults and flaws,” Ashwini Vaishnaw told scribes.

I&B Minister’s stern criticism of the Delhi government comes on the back of certain parts (Bawana) of the city getting flooded with the sudden gush of water, triggered by a breach in the Munal Canal barrage, forcing the people to wade through flooded streets in waist-deep water.

AAP leadership has sought to shift the blame on the Haryana government, claiming that the barrage is managed by the neighbouring state, however, added that the city government is co-ordinating with the latter for quick repair work and restoration.

He said that Kejriwal and AAP made lofty promises about making the city clean and green but the reality is that it is faltering on all counts of cleanliness and hygiene. They betrayed the people and their trust with its dishonest and devious governance.

Union Minister further said that the Kejriwal government, in spite of creating a robust water supply system in the capital, focussed on expanding the liquor business and allotting licences to private operators in return for kickbacks.

He said that Delhi CM has been opposing his involvement in the liquor scam but the ED chargesheet has eventually 'nailed' his lies. Notably, the investigative agency filed its seventh supplementary chargesheet in the liquor scam on Wednesday and described the AAP National Convenor as the ‘kingpin and key conspirator’ in the 2021-2022 excise policy scam.

“The widespread corruption in excise policy scam has raised a big question mark on the political life and political ideology of Arvind Kejriwal,” he added.

Ashwini Vaishnaw also lashed out at the Congress and AAP alliance and said that they stitched ties to loot the people of Delhi.

Dubbing the alliance ‘maha thugbandhan’, he said that the people of the city will have to decide whether they can repose faith in the corrupt leaders to transform Delhi into a world-class city.

