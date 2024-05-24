Delhi Resort Fire: Carnival Resort in Alipur Engulfed in Flames (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 24, 2024 03:03 PM2024-05-24T15:03:51+5:302024-05-24T15:07:30+5:30
A large fire broke out at the Carnival Resort in Delhi's Alipur area on Friday afternoon, May 24. Firefighters responded swiftly to the scene to extinguish the blaze. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and no casualties or injuries have been reported as of this time.
#WATCH | Fire broke out in Carnival Resort in Delhi's Alipur. Fire tenders rushed to the spot.— ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2024
More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/Z0BmPnr6Yz
Reports indicate the fire began around 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon. Local authorities received reports of the fire and dispatched fire tenders to the resort. Video footage shared by ANI news agency shows significant flames and thick black smoke billowing from the complex, which includes a banquet hall.