Delhi riots conspiracy case: HC notice to Delhi Police on Meeran Haider's bail plea

New Delhi, May 20 The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the response of the police in the bail petition of JNU scholar and Rashtriya Janata Dal Party youth leader Meeran Haidar, in connection with the alleged 'larger conspiracy' behind the 2020 Delhi riots.

Issuing notice in the matter, Justice Mukta Gupta posted it for further hearing on July 21. Haidar approached the court following the denial of his bail plea in the trial court.

On April 5, Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat dismissed Haidar's bail plea, observing that there are reasonable grounds for believing that the accusations against him in connection with the larger conspiracy case are prima facie true.

During the course of the hearing Friday, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Amit Prasad submitted the plea to be transferred to another bench and hear along with the matters of Umar Khalid and other accused in the larger conspiracy case.

On Thursday, the same bench transferred the bail plea of former JNU student-activist Umar Khalid to another bench for hearing the alleged 'larger conspiracy case'.

However, Justice Mukta Gupta said the matter of Umar Khalid was transferred to another bench because it was part-heard by a previous bench.

The Delhi Police's Special Cell has charged Haider under various sections, including the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

JNU scholars and activists Khalid, and Sharjeel Imam are among the nearly a dozen people involved in the alleged larger conspiracy case linked with the Delhi riots 2020, as per the Delhi Police.

The riots broke out in the national capital in February 2020 as clashes between the anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) and pro-CAA protesters took a violent turn and more than 50 people lost their lives and over 700 were injured.

