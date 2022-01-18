Delhi riots: Court grants bail to 6 accused in murder case

New Delhi, Jan 18 The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted bail to six accused persons in connection with a case related to the death of 20-year-old Dilbar Singh Negi, whose charred body was found during the violence in the city's North-East area in February 2020.

Justice Subramonium Prasad granted bail to the accused Mohd. Tahir, Shahrukh, Mohd. Faizal, Mohd. Shoaib, Rashid, and Parvez in the order which was reserved earlier this month.

The case relates to the death of Dilbar Negi, who used to work at Anil Sweets shop and on the fateful day had gone to the godown for lunch and rest. He could not be located till late at night on February 25.

In the afternoon of February 26, 2020, the local police of Police Station Gokulpuri came to know about the dead body of a male person at the godown of Anil Sweets. The body was found in a charred condition and later identified as Dilbar Negi. He had come from Uttarakhand to the capital city six months prior to his death.

According to police, the rioting mob targeted the properties of Hindus, including the said shop, a book shop, DRP School, and godown of Anil Sweets and others by torching them and the mob of the same rioters remained active till late night.

The FIR stated that the accused were charged under Section 147 (Punishment for rioting), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (Unlawful assembly), 302 (Murder), 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence), 436 (Mischief by fire) and 427 (Mischief causing damage) of IPC at Gokulpuri police station.

Initially, 12 accused persons were charge-sheeted in the case in 2020.

