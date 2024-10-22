Delhi Road Accident: Two Police Officers Injured After Speeding Car Hits PCR Van in New Ashok Nagar

Delhi, October 22, 2024: In a serious accident on Tuesday morning, a speeding car crashed into a Police Control Room (PCR) van, injuring two police officers on duty in the busy New Ashok Nagar area of East Delhi. The incident occurred near the market when the car, driven by a man identified as Gaurav, lost control and collided with the stationary PCR vehicle.

According to reports, the two officers in the PCR van—a sub-inspector and a woman constable—sustained injuries from the impact. The accident took place in the bustling New Ashok Nagar market, where Gaurav's car rammed into the parked police vehicle.

Police have stated that no formal complaint has been lodged by the PCR unit as of yet.