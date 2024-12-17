Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threats: Police and Bomb Squad Deployed for Investigation

Several schools in Delhi received bomb threats this morning, with institutions in South Delhi and North West Delhi targeted. Indian Public School in South Delhi and a school in Saraswati Vihar, North West Delhi, were among those affected. Following the threats, Delhi Police, along with the fire brigade and bomb squad, responded promptly. The school premises have been evacuated, and investigations are currently underway, according to the Delhi Police.

Some schools in Delhi have received bomb threats this morning. Schools in South Delhi and North West Delhi have been threatened. Indian Public School in South Delhi and a school in Saraswati Vihar in North West Delhi have received threats. After receiving the information, police,… — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2024

On Friday, December 13, several schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails, marking the second such incident within a week. In response, schools were forced to send students home and suspend early morning assemblies as a precautionary measure.

