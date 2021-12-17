Delhi schools reopening tomorrow for Class 6 onwards

Physical classes in Delhi schools will resume for Class 6 and above from December 18, says a circular released by the directorate of education, Delhi. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region and adjoining areas has permitted offline classes to begin. All the Delhi government schools and private schools will reopen from December 18 for Classes 6 and above. The CAQM had on November 17 issued an order directing all public and private schools, colleges and educational institutions to remain closed until further orders.



Since then, only online mode of education was allowed. But examinations and laboratory practicals were allowed to continue offline. This is in the backdrop of the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi being under the "Severe" category. Delhi's schools have open and shut multiple times over the past few months due to air pollution. Delhi schools had reopened on November 1 after remaining closed for more than year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Less than two weeks later, on November 13, the Delhi Government closed schools for a few days due to severe air pollution. On November 17, the CAQM directed all educational institutions to remain closed. Delhi's deputy chief minister and education minister Manish Sisodia announced that schools will reopen from November 29. They did, only to close again from December 2.