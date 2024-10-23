Delhi: Scuffle Erupts at Jamia University During Diwali Celebration Event, Police Deployed (Watch Video)

A scuffle broke out at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Tuesday night, October 22, during Diwali celebrations on campus. According to reports, the incident occurred around 7:30 pm near Gate Number 7 when a group of students affiliated with ABVP was lighting diyas and creating rangolis for Diwali.

Another group of students allegedly destroyed the rangolis, leading to a scuffle and sloganeering on campus. Police personnel were deployed to maintain law and order. The event was organized by a student group called Yuva. Although permission for the event was granted until 6 pm, it continued past 7 pm, which led to tensions when ABVP members entered the campus and began chanting slogans. According to a JMI student who spoke to The Indian Express, the ABVP members instigated students by calling them "outsiders."

Visuals From Jamia Millia Islamia Campus

VIDEO | Reports of scuffle and police deployment outside Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia campus after disruption of a Diwali celebration event earlier today.



(Source: Third party)



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/dsblVy8bH3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 22, 2024

Also Read | Bengaluru rains: One body recovered, 21 feared trapped as under-construction building collapses.

A video of the incident shows a large crowd gathering at the university, creating significant chaos. Several men and women with backpacks can be seen walking through the campus. However, the situation has since been brought under control, and both groups have dispersed.