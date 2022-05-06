Delhi sees 1,656 new COVID-19 cases, highest in three months

Delhi saw 1,656 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest number since February 4 this year when the national capital saw 2,272 new cases.

According to Delhi Health Department health bulletin, the active caseload in the national capital has gone up to 6,096. The city had recorded 1,365 new cases on Thursday.

However, the national capital has witnessed a dip in the cumulative positivity rate which now stands at 4.98 percent against 6.35 percent on Thursday. The city had reported 1,354 new cases on Wednesday.

The bulletin said that 1,306 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic to 18,59,152.

The death toll in the national capital remains at 26,177 and the case fatality rate is 1.38 percent. A total of 30,709 COVID samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Under the vaccination drive in the city, 42,547 new beneficiaries were given COVID shots, taking the cumulative vaccine doses administered so far to 3,36,52,939.

( With inputs from ANI )

