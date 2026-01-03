Delhi Shabdotsav 2026: Madhavi Latha praises PM Modi’s unity vision, predicts BJP rule in T'gana

New Delhi, Jan 3 BJP leader Kompella Madhavi Latha, who contested against AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi from the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat in the 2024 elections, on Saturday delivered a strong political message at the Delhi Shabdotsav 2026, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of national unity and predicting that the BJP would form the government in Telangana by 2029.

Speaking on the second day of the three-day cultural and literary festival at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, Latha asserted that the BJP’s rise in Telangana was inevitable and claimed that Owaisi’s political dominance in Hyderabad would come to an end, irrespective of whether she contests again.

Addressing a packed audience, Latha described PM Modi’s slogan of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ as a synthesis of empowerment across regions, combining the strengths of both northern and southern India. She portrayed the Prime Minister as a unifying force steering the country forward, rooted in Sanatan Dharma, which she said emphasises national pride and global goodwill over divisive narratives.

Latha stressed that Hindu Dharma should be seen as a way of life rather than merely a religion, crediting it for India’s cultural resilience and initiatives such as vaccine diplomacy. She said the historical role of North India in resisting invasions and South India in preserving ancient traditions reflected the country’s enduring unity.

Reflecting on her political journey, Latha said she entered politics out of admiration for PM Modi, whom she referred to as her “brother”. She claimed she received the BJP ticket without lobbying and secured over 3.3 lakh votes purely through public support.

She contrasted this with what she termed money-driven politics elsewhere and said the BJP functioned on trust, coordination and clean political practices.

Referring to her controversial arrow-shooting gesture during the 2024 election campaign, Latha clarified that it symbolised Lord Ram’s arrow aimed at building a brighter India on Ram Navami and not violence. She said she had apologised if the gesture hurt sentiments and reiterated that non-violence remains central to her faith.

On internal party issues, she dismissed reports surrounding BJP leader T. Raja Singh’s brief exit as routine differences within a political family and expressed confidence that the matter would be resolved.

Latha also criticised the Congress, alleging that past regimes failed to strengthen North-South unity and suppressed women’s empowerment, which she described as a core principle of Sanatan Dharma.

Citing nationwide contributions to the Ram Temple, including offerings from across different regions, she said these acts demonstrated India’s indivisible character.

The session drew large crowds and was among the highlights of the festival, which features poetry, music, discussions and cultural showcases celebrating India’s civilisational heritage.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor