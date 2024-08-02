Delhi Shelter Home Deaths: 14 Inmates Die Mysteriously Since January at Asha Kiran in Rohini; Atishi Orders Probe

AAP leader and Delhi Minister Atishi on Friday, August 2, ordered a magisterial inquiry into the Asha Kiran Shelter Home deaths where many children died at a government mental health shelter.

Atishi has directed the Additional Chief Secretary Revenue to initiate a magisterial enquiry into the deaths of 14 inmates of the state-run Asha Kiran shelter home in Rohini since January this year and submit a report within 48 hours.

Delhi minister Atishi has directed the Additional Chief Secretary Revenue to initiate a magisterial enquiry in the deaths of 14 inmates of the state-run Asha Kiran shelter home in Rohini since January this year and submit report within 48 hours. pic.twitter.com/PYEAwP7931 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 2, 2024

The cause of the deaths at home for the specially-abled is not yet known. The Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) stated that the real cause of the deaths would be only known after the post-mortem reports.

The order passed by Atishi also sought action against the negligent officers and recommended measures to prevent such incidents in the future, according to a Delhi government-led AAP release. "The ACS, Revenue is hereby directed to immediately initiate a magisterial inquiry into the whole matter...and submit a report on the same within 48 hours, " said the official notification.

NCW Team Arrives at Government Home for Mentally Challenged in Rohini

#WATCH | A team of NCW (National Commission for Women) arrive at Asha Kiran, Government Home for the mentally challenged' in Rohini, Delhi after several deaths were reported here. https://t.co/5oyd1R43vIpic.twitter.com/bTt1GK0DFg — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2024

"It is very shocking to hear such bad news in the capital city of Delhi and we cannot tolerate such kind of lapses, if found true. This is a very serious issue and needs to be thoroughly investigated in order to take hard steps to revamp whole system to improve the conditions of all such homes to provide better facilities to the inmates," a statement from Delhi government read.