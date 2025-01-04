Delhi Shocker: 14-Year-Old Student Dies After Stabbing Outside School; Murder Case Filed

In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old student was killed outside a school in Shakarpur, East Delhi, following a fight with his classmates, police reported on Saturday. The victim, Ishu Gupta, was a Class 7 student at Rajkiya Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya and was attacked by a group led by another student he had argued with.

The conflict turned violent when one student, accompanied by three to four others, confronted Ishu outside the school gate. One attacker stabbed him in the right thigh, resulting in a fatal injury, according to a police officer. Delhi Police and the Anti-Narcotics Squad quickly arrived at the scene and apprehended seven suspects. Authorities are currently investigating their roles and motives. A murder case has been opened, and the investigation is ongoing.