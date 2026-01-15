Delhi Shocker: 18-Year-Old Youth Stabbed to Death at Japanese Park in Rohini Area; Police Probe On

Delhi: A 18-year-old youth was stabbed at Japanese Park in Rohini area in Delhi. Following the incident he was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, but unfortunately scummed to injuries. Initial reports stated that their might be possible love angle in this case.

In separate incident, a 35-year-old woman got stabbed by her lover in Delhi's Uttam Nagar area over abortion. Police have arrested the accused and sent him to judicial custody, officials said Saturday. The attack took place on Tuesday (December 16) at Neha’s rented house in the Om Vihar locality. According to police, an argument broke out between the deceased Neha and Yashpal.

During the fight, the accused pinned her to the bed and stabbed her several times on her neck, took her phone, locked her in from the outside, and left. The accused was arrested and then taken to court on the same day. The court ordered him to be held in jail.