Delhi Shocker: 19-Year-Old Man Shot Dead Over Minor Dispute in Mangolpuri

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 3, 2024 09:02 AM2024-12-03T09:02:26+5:302024-12-03T09:02:43+5:30

A 19-year-old man was shot dead following a dispute over a minor issue in Mangolpuri, outer Delhi, police reported ...

Delhi Shocker: 19-Year-Old Man Shot Dead Over Minor Dispute in Mangolpuri | Delhi Shocker: 19-Year-Old Man Shot Dead Over Minor Dispute in Mangolpuri

Delhi Shocker: 19-Year-Old Man Shot Dead Over Minor Dispute in Mangolpuri

A 19-year-old man was shot dead following a dispute over a minor issue in Mangolpuri, outer Delhi, police reported on Tuesday. The incident occurred late Monday night, and the victim has been identified as Pankaj. According to a nephew of the deceased, Pankaj had an altercation with three individuals from Mangolpuri's K Block, PTI Videos reported.

"I don't know why they were fighting but when I spotted my uncle (Pankaj) over there, I intervened. The attackers were carrying pistols. They opened fire at him and fled," he said.

Police have registered an FIR and formed teams to apprehend the accused. They also stated that the investigation is ongoing.
 

Open in app
Tags :delhiCrime NewsPolice