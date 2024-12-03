Delhi Shocker: 19-Year-Old Man Shot Dead Over Minor Dispute in Mangolpuri

A 19-year-old man was shot dead following a dispute over a minor issue in Mangolpuri, outer Delhi, police reported on Tuesday. The incident occurred late Monday night, and the victim has been identified as Pankaj. According to a nephew of the deceased, Pankaj had an altercation with three individuals from Mangolpuri's K Block, PTI Videos reported.

"I don't know why they were fighting but when I spotted my uncle (Pankaj) over there, I intervened. The attackers were carrying pistols. They opened fire at him and fled," he said.

VIDEO | A man was allegedly shot dead in Delhi's Mangolpuri area following a dispute late last night. Further details are awaited.



Police have registered an FIR and formed teams to apprehend the accused. They also stated that the investigation is ongoing.

