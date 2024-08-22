Delhi Shocker: 7-Year-Old Boy Dies of Electrocution at Illegal E-Rickshaw Charging Station in Shalimar Bagh

A seven-year-old boy tragically lost his life after coming into contact with a live wire at an illegal e-rickshaw charging station near a public toilet in the Shalimar Bagh area of northwest Delhi, according to police reports. The incident occurred on Tuesday morning when Suraj, the victim, was using the toilet.

Following the tragedy, Suraj’s family and relatives staged a protest, demanding accountability for those responsible. In response, police have arrested Ramnath Rai, a 51-year-old man accused of operating the illegal charging setup.

Authorities discovered that Ramnath, an e-rickshaw driver, had been pilfering electricity from the public toilet to charge his vehicle. CCTV footage showed that Suraj, who had come from Noida with his mother to visit his maternal uncle for Rakhi celebrations, accidentally touched the charged e-rickshaw and received a fatal electric shock.Emergency responders rushed Suraj to a hospital, but he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

