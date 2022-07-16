Delhi shocker: Man rapes 15-year-old minor girl

New Delhi, July 16 In a shocking case of sexual assault, a 15-year-old minor girl was allegedly raped here by a 31-year-old man with the help of his wife, and three days later, the accused poured some substance into the victim's mouth after which she was hospitalised, the police said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Jai Prakash, working in a shoe factory, committed the heinous crime on July 2 in Delhi's Nangloi area.

"On July 5, the accused Jai Prakash stopped the victim while she was on her way to home and forcibly poured some liquid into her mouth," Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Sameer Sharma said.

The girl fell unconscious after reaching her home and was subsequently hospitalised.

Jai Prakash has been apprehended by the police.

The police got the information about the incident when the girl's brother made a PCR call on July 15.

"The PCR call was marked to one female Sub Inspector for necessary action," DCP Sharma said.

During enquiry, it was revealed that the victim was under treatment at AIIMS and was unfit for statement, however, on Saturday i.e. July 16, the doctor declared her fit for statement.

"The statement of the victim was recorded today in the presence of an NGO member," the official said.

Accordingly, based on her complaint, the police registered an FIR under section 307 (attempt to murder), 376 (rape) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and section 6 of the POCSO Act at the Nangloi police station.

Meanwhile, the said incident was first brought to the light by Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal who took cognizance of the matter and issued notice to the Delhi Police.

Maliwal said that the DCW received a complaint regarding rape and attempt to murder of a 15-year-old girl. The father of the girl informed the Commission that he is a daily wage labourer and lives in Delhi along with his family.

He informed that his daughter used to work in a shoe factory. The complainant alleged that one day, a contractor of the shoe factory took his daughter to his house on the pretext of his wife's illness and raped the girl.

"He also alleged that on July 5, the accused forcibly made his daughter drink acid. The girl is presently admitted in the hospital in a very critical condition," Maliwal said.

The Commission has sought the details of FIR registered and the accused arrested in the matter.

