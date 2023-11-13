Delhi shrouded in post-Diwali haze as firecracker ban violations impact air quality

Delhi witnessed a surge in pollution levels and a return of smoky haze on Monday morning as residents violated the ban on firecrackers during Diwali night. Despite recording its best air quality on Diwali day in eight years, with a 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 218, the city experienced a spike in pollution due to ongoing firecracker bursting.

By 7 a.m., the AQI had risen to 275, categorizing it as 'poor.' Certain areas, including Shadipur (315), Ayanagar (311), Lodhi Road (308), Pusa (355), and Jahangirpuri (333), even entered the 'very poor' category. The concentration of PM2.5, fine particulate matter known to penetrate deep into the respiratory system, exceeded the safe limit by six to seven times in these regions.

Firecracker bursting escalated the PM2.5 concentration in various places, such as Okhla and Jahangirpuri, exceeding 1,000 micrograms per cubic meter in the early morning hours. Last year's Diwali recorded an AQI of 312, 382 in 2021, 414 in 2020, 337 in 2019, 281 in 2018, 319 in 2017, and 431 in 2016.

The aftermath of Diwali also saw an AQI of 360 in 2015, 445 in 2016, 403 in 2017, 390 in 2018, 368 in 2019, 435 in 2020, 462 in 2021, and 303 in 2022. The AQI scale ranges from 'good' (0-50) to 'severe plus' (above 450).

Delhiites experienced clear skies and abundant sunshine over the weekend, with air quality improving just before Diwali. Intermittent rainfall and favourable wind speeds contributed to this improvement. However, the city grappled with very poor to severe air quality for two weeks starting October 28.

The Decision Support System, a numerical model-based framework identifying PM2.5 pollution sources in Delhi, estimated that stubble burning in neighbouring states, particularly Punjab and Haryana, contributed to 35% of the PM2.5 pollution on Sunday. This is expected to decrease to 22% on Monday and 14% on Tuesday. Additionally, transport, a major pollution contributor, accounted for 12 to 14% of Delhi's air pollution in recent days.

In line with the past three years, Delhi imposed a comprehensive ban on manufacturing, storing, selling, and using firecrackers within the city. Last year, a reduction in stubble-burning incidents, delayed rain, favourable meteorological conditions, and an early Diwali prevented Delhi from experiencing severe pollution.

As the city faces renewed pollution challenges post-Diwali, efforts to address the complex issue of air quality must continue. Collaborative measures involving the government, citizens, and environmental agencies become crucial to mitigate the adverse effects of air pollution on public health and the environment.Delhi shrouded in post-Diwali haze as firecracker ban violations impact air quality