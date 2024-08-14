Delhi: Six Injured As Fire Breaks Out Following LPG Blast in Karol Bagh

A fire broke out in the Karol Bagh area of Delhi following an LPG blast. The Delhi Fire Service dispatched eight fire tenders to the scene. During the operation, six firefighters sustained burn injuries. The dousing operation is currently ongoing.

Delhi | A fire call has been received from the Karol Bagh area. A total of 8 fire tenders were rushed to the site. Due to an LPG blast, 6 fire personnel got burn injuries. Dousing operation underway: Delhi Fire Service



(Pic: Delhi Fire Service) pic.twitter.com/3TZODXDbT9 — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2024

More details awaited...