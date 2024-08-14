Delhi: Six Injured As Fire Breaks Out Following LPG Blast in Karol Bagh

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 14, 2024 05:35 PM2024-08-14T17:35:52+5:302024-08-14T17:36:14+5:30

A fire broke out in the Karol Bagh area of Delhi following an LPG blast.

A fire broke out in the Karol Bagh area of Delhi following an LPG blast. The Delhi Fire Service dispatched eight fire tenders to the scene. During the operation, six firefighters sustained burn injuries. The dousing operation is currently ongoing.

More details awaited...

