Delhi sizzles at 42.8 deg C, heatwave to continue

New Delhi, April 7 The maximum temperature in Delhi soared to hit 40 degrees Celsius, at the Safdarjung weather observatory, on Thursday for the season's first time.

Meanwhile, the highest temperature of 42.8 degrees Celsius was recorded in the Sports Complex weather station. The minimum temperature recorded on Thursday was 19.4 degrees Celsius which will increase above 20 in the coming days, as per the IMD.

As per the IMD, the temperature is likely to touch the 42 degree mark by Saturday at the Safdarjung weather observatory. Delhi had witnessed a "dry March" after a gap of four years as no rainfall occurred throughout the month.

Several pockets of Rajasthan, Haryana and even Himachal Pradesh also witnessed heatwave to severe heatwave on Sunday with the mercury rising above 40 degree Celsius in several areas.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor