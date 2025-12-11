Delhi Speaker highlights RSS’s 100-year journey of service, discipline

New Delhi, Dec 11 Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Thursday reiterated RSS’s enduring commitment to unity and nation building, highlighting that a century of the Sangh teaches us that national development begins with self-realisation, family values, social harmony and collective duty.

Addressing a programme organised for commemorating “100 Years of the Sangh” at Samvet Sabha Hall, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, Gupta noted that the RSS, founded on September 27, 1925, in Nagpur by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, has over the past hundred years created a structured movement rooted in discipline, service and cultural responsibility.

The Speaker observed that the Sangh has completed a remarkable century of work dedicated to the upliftment of the individual, society and the nation. Its journey, which today is the world’s largest and most unique volunteer organisation, stands as a testament to sacrifice, perseverance, selfless service and unwavering discipline.

He stated that the Sangh’s expansion across the world is the result of the founding resolve of Hedgewar and the tireless dedication of countless swayamsevaks who embraced national service as their life mission.

The event was attended by Indresh Kumar, senior national executive member, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS); Arvind Bhalchandra Mardikar, Chairman of the Hindusthan Samachar Cooperative Society; Ram Bahadur Rai, senior journalist and President of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts; and Bharatarshbh Das, Vice Chairman, ISKCON Bengaluru.

Gupta said that from the time of its establishment on Vijayadashami in 1925, the Sangh’s purpose was clear to give India’s culture, society and nation a strong and awakened direction.

He noted that from the freedom movement to the present day, the Sangh has consistently strengthened patriotism, social unity and national consciousness, and has stood firmly by the nation in every period of challenge, crisis and reconstruction.

The Speaker added that the Sangh’s hundred-year journey is not merely the story of an organisation but the story of national resurgence, cultural reassertion and disciplined nation-building.

Gupta highlighted that the Sangh has played a vital role in awakening social and cultural consciousness and strengthening the civilisational ethos of India.

Its work, he said, focuses on building individuals of character, fostering social harmony, instilling duty consciousness and promoting patriotism. The Sangh’s contribution lies not merely in organisational growth but in shaping society and giving national consciousness a positive and constructive direction.

Referring to the call of Panch Parivartan by Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, the Speaker explained that the five dimensions of self-realisation, civic duty, environmental responsibility, social harmony and family awakening offer a transformative blueprint for India’s societal renewal.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor