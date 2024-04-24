Delhi: Tamil Nadu Farmers Climb Mobile Tower at Jantar Mantar Amid Protest Over Various Demands (Watch Video)

More than 200 farmers from Tamil Nadu staged a protest at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Tuesday, April 24, against the central government over crop prices and rivers. Today, angry farmers were also seen climbing atop mobile towers in the National Capital.

While protesting at the Jantar Mantar, they carried skulls and bones, allegedly of farmers who had committed suicide. According to them, the Narendra Modi government had promised to double income in agriculture and the prices of crops, but it has not been increased to date.

Tamil Nadu Farmers Climbed Atop Mobile Tower

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu farmers climbed atop mobile tower as they protest protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over their various demands pic.twitter.com/JKnttSYMeX — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2024

"During the 2019 elections, the PM had announced that he would double the profits of crops and interlink the rivers,” said Ayyakannu, president of the National South Indian River Interlinking Farmers Association, speaking to India Today.

The protesting farmers also said that if the central government does not listen to their demands, they will go to Varanasi to contest Lok Sabha elections against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.