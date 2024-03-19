Delhi tarot card reader alleges rape on pretext of help in property deal, astrology lessons

New Delhi, March 19 A 36-year-old tarot card reader in south Delhi was allegedly raped on the pretext of helping her to sell some property and for learning astrology, police said.

Police said that the victim, in her complaint on February 11, said that her family was acquainted with the family of the accused, Gaurav Agarwal, and in January, she had contacted him regarding a property sale, and he promised to facilitate it.

According to a police official, Agarwal came to know the woman was interested in astrology and started calling under the pretext of learning it. On January 24, he took her to his friend’s house in Neb Sarai to finalise the property deal. There, the accused allegedly mixed something in her drink, causing her to become unconscious, after which he engaged in sexual activity with her.

"A case, under Sections 328 (the act of causing harm to a person by administering poison or any harmful substance with the intent to commit or facilitate an offence), 376 (rape), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), has been registered and investigation is underway. Efforts are being made to apprehend the alleged perpetrator," said the official.

According to the complaint, accessed by IANS, she had known Agarwal for two years as their children were studying in the same school.

"He visited our home in early January to assist with the sale of a plot belonging to someone we know. Later, upon learning that I am an astrologer, he expressed interest in hiring my services for tarot card readings to aid his business. I agreed to meet him at the Park Hotel in Saket for this purpose. Impressed by my skills, he requested me to visit a location in Anupam Garden, Sainik Farm, stating that his friend was interested in buying the plot and also sought advice on negative energy/vastu, etc. Upon arrival, I was offered a cold drink, after which I lost consciousness," she said in the complaint.

"Upon regaining consciousness, I realised I had been raped but felt too ashamed to immediately confide in my husband. Finally, on February 10, I gathered the courage to tell him. We confronted the accused at his office in Malviya Nagar, but he denied any wrongdoing and instead abused and threatened both of us," the FIR read.

The victim and her husband went to Agarwal's house on February 11 to confront his wife and father, but they accused the couple of blackmail and made severe threats, following which they filed the police complaint.

