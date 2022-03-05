Delhi Teachers University inaugurated

With an aim to prepare well-trained and highly qualified teachers, the Delhi government kickstarted Delhi Teachers University on Friday.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia inaugurated the Delhi Teachers University.

On this occasion, Sisodia said, "Our vision is to make it the best university in the country and the world. This university will set even better standards than other premier institutions of the country like IITs and IIMs. Delhi Teachers University is the fastest established university in the country. On January 4, 2022, the Delhi Teachers University bill was passed in the Legislative assembly and within two months it has been inaugurated along with the approval of LG."

The Delhi Deputy Chief Minister said the University will emerge as a brand in the field of teacher education and set new standards for the education of teachers in the world.

"It will offer a new-age integrated teacher education programme after Class 12 and will also emphasize on fundamental and applied research in education by collaborating with national and international organizations. It will also be ensured that trainees spend 30 to 50 per cent of their time in schools and get hands-on learning experience from the very first month of their course. Along with this, a unique cell will also be set up in Delhi Teachers University which will visit schools of Delhi and motivate students to opt for the teaching profession,'' Sisodia added.

He said the courses offered at Delhi Teachers University will not focus solely on subject knowledge but to develop capacities and building practical skills that prepare teachers for the classroom. This includes exposure to international education systems through exchange programmes and visits.

( With inputs from ANI )

