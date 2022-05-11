Delhi: Teen intervenes to stop fight, stabbed to death

New Delhi, May 11 A 19-year-old man was stabbed to death when he intervened in an ongoing brawl between three people in the national capital, an official said on Wednesday.

According to the official, the deceased was identified as Md. Sameer, a class 12 student, while the accused - Noor Hasan alias Arzu (22) and his mother Rihana - have been arrested.

During the fight, a woman identified as Praveen also sustained stab wounds.

Sharing details of the case, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north district) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the incident took place around 9 p.m. on Tuesday at Rakhi market Jakhira in north Delhi.

"There was an ongoing altercation between Noor Hasan and Praveen's family over some work-related issue and on Tuesday, a quarrel took place between Arzu's mother Rihana and Praveen," the DCP said, adding that Noor Hasan also came and the argument turned violent with Noor Hasan stabbing Praveen with a knife.

Md. Sameer, who was passing by the street along with his friends at the same time, intervened to stop the fight but Noor Hassan, who was reportedly under the influence of liquor, stabbed him as well.

Md. Sameer was then rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The senior official informed that they have registered an FIR under section 302 (punishment for murder) and 34 A (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sarai Rohilla police station.

"The probe is still underway and some accused are still at large," Kalsi said.

