Delhi teen murder: Accused Sahil sent to judicial custody

New Delhi [India], June 3 : The accused behind the horrific murder of a minor girl in New Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area was sent to judicial custody on Saturday, said the Delhi police.

The minor was allegedly killed after being stabbed multiple times and her head being crushed with a boulder by a 20-year-old man named Sahil in New Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area on March 28, the police said.

Earlier on Thursday the Delhi Police recovered the knife allegedly used by the accused to kill the minor in the Shahbad Dairy area, officials said.

"Knife used by accused Sahil recovered by Delhi Police," said Ravi Kumar Singh, DCP Outer North.

The accused was arrested by the Delhi Police near Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh on March 29.

On Thursday, Delhi's Rohini Court extended police custody of Sahil, for the next three days.

He was produced at the residence of the judge after the expiry of two days of police custody on Thursday. He was produced at the judge's residence in the morning due to security reasons.

Duty Metropolitan Magistrate (MM) Nidhi Chitkara extended the custody of Sahil for three days after hearing the submissions of Delhi police.

A CCTV grab of the incident shows Sahil purportedly stabbing the girl multiple times with a knife. He continued to stab her even when she slumped to the ground. He kicked her and then took a concrete slab lying nearby and bludgeoned her head. All this while the footage showed people watching the events unfold and walking past without intervening. At one point a dog is seen approaching the spot.

The police reached the crime spot after the local beat officer was informed by the locals about the incident about 10 minutes after the incident.

As per the police, the accused was in a relationship with the minor, but they had a quarrel on May 28 night after which he killed her with multiple assaults.

The police said that it had registered FIR in the matter under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Shahbad Dairy Police Station.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor